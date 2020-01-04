People support CAA, protests will fail: BJP leader

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Friday said people would ensure the defeat of those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Singh said the unrest was being spread by some segments on the CAA but there was overwhelming support for it among the masses.

"People have realised the protests are the conspiracy of the Congress and some opposition parties. The BJP will reach out to three crore families to explain what the CAA is all about," Singh said.

Talking about Maharashtra, Singh said the "unnatural alliance" between the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP would stall development in the state.