People will show papers if PM gives birth docus of parents, says Digvijaya Singh

In the backdrop of growing protests against the likely National Register of Citizens (NRC), senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said people will furnish relevant documents if Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows birth certificates of his parents.

Singh's remarks came four days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution opposing the new citizenship act and the NRC.

"We are saying that PM Modi should show us the birth certificates of his father and mother, (and if it is done) we will produce all the relevant papers," the senior Congress leader said when asked about the anti-NRC protesters' stand that they would not furnish any documents to government officials if such exercise is rolled out.

Singh was visiting Indore, which is classified as the cleanest city in the country, along with other members of the Standing Committee on Urban Development of Parliament.

"Swachh Survekshan 2020" started across the country from January 4. 

