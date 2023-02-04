Percentage of Adivasis declining in J'khand: Shah

Percentage of Adivasis declining in Jharkhand under Soren govt: Shah

Shah alleged that infiltrators were grabbing land in the state after marrying tribal women

PTI
PTI, Deoghar,
  • Feb 04 2023, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 16:43 ist
Home minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that demographic change in Jharkhand has seen the percentage of ‘Adivasi’ (tribal) population declining during the Hemant Soren government’s tenure in power.

Addressing a BJP rally here, the senior party leader claimed that the population of Adivasis has deceased from 35 per cent to 24 per cent due to massive infiltration from across the international border.

Also Read | First general Budget of Amrit Kaal is all-inclusive and visionary: BJP

He alleged that infiltrators were grabbing land in the state after marrying tribal women.

“The Hemant Soren government is the most corrupt in the country. Resources are being looted using railway wagons and tractors. People will unseat this government from power in the state,” he said.

Shah said the BJP will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the elections next year.

Referring to the killing of a class 12 student, who was burnt alive by her stalker in Dumka last year, Shah said, “Adivasi girls are being murdered while the Hemant Soren government is indulging in politics of appeasement.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Jharkhand
BJP
Hemant Soren
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

 