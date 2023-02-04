Percentage of Adivasis declining in Jharkhand under Soren govt: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that demographic change in Jharkhand has seen the percentage of ‘Adivasi’ (tribal) population declining during the Hemant Soren government’s tenure in power.

Addressing a BJP rally here, the senior party leader claimed that the population of Adivasis has deceased from 35 per cent to 24 per cent due to massive infiltration from across the international border.

He alleged that infiltrators were grabbing land in the state after marrying tribal women.

“The Hemant Soren government is the most corrupt in the country. Resources are being looted using railway wagons and tractors. People will unseat this government from power in the state,” he said.

Shah said the BJP will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the elections next year.

Referring to the killing of a class 12 student, who was burnt alive by her stalker in Dumka last year, Shah said, “Adivasi girls are being murdered while the Hemant Soren government is indulging in politics of appeasement.”