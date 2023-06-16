Congress slams Centre for renaming NMML

'Pettiness and vengeance': Congress on Modi govt renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

Mallikarjun Kharge said that those who do not have any history are now trying to erase the history of others.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2023, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 17:44 ist
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress on Friday strongly objected to the union government dropping Jawaharlal Nehru’s name from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library and renaming it as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, calling it “pettiness and vengeance” while insisting that such an action cannot belittle Jawaharlal Nehru.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said that those who do not have any history are now trying to erase the history of others.

In a tweet in Hindi, he added, “the ill-fated attempt to change the name of the NMML cannot belittle the personality of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and fearless guardian of democracy.”

He said it only showed the small minded and dictatorial attitude of the BJP-RSS. “The backward thinking of the Modi government cannot reduce the huge contribution of 'Jawahar of Hind' (jewel of India) towards India,” he said.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “pettiness and vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years, NMML has been a global intellectual land and treasure house of books and archives. It will henceforth be called the Prime Ministers Museum and Society.” 

“What won't Mr Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name and legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru,” he said.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the Teen Murti Bhavan, which houses the NMML, is a historic monument where India's destiny was crafted and the architect of India's post-independence glory was first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Erasing his legacy by changing the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is a petty act, which only further diminishes the stature of the current regime. India's every success is achieved on the foundation of Nehru’s vision. India knows that, and removing his name from a museum will not change the revered stature that Nehru ji enjoys in every Indian's heart,” he tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said that the Modi government can remove Nehru's name from the boards but they can't remove the respect which people of this country have for him.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Congress
BJP
Jairam Ramesh
Mallikarjun Kharge
Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

Related videos

What's Brewing

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

 