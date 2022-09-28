PFI ban another 'surgical strike' by Modi government, says All India Bar Association; Muslim organisations support move too

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), terming the move yet another "surgical strike" by the Modi government.

The government should totally disband the PFI network and nix its attempts to be reborn under a different banner, AIBA said in a statement.

“The All India Bar Association (AIBA) expressed its hearty thanks to the prime minister and home minister for having done yet another surgical strike to ensure national unity and integration by banning the PFI,” said Adish C Aggarwala, senior advocate and chairman of AIBA.

Some Muslim organisations, including MSO, have also supported the government's action against the PFI.

He also asked the prime minister and the home minister “to continue to be the sentinel of the national security and integrity, to remain vigilant and ensure that PFI does not sprout under different name and banner to continue its terrorist and disruptive activities”.

The Centre has banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having links with global terror groups like ISIS.

AIBA recalled its September 23 request and pointed out that it also wanted filing of charge sheet against the arrested leaders and cadres of PFI expeditiously and formation of a special court to try the cases so that speedy trial and verdict could be ensured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shall now “take the PFI issue to its logical conclusion and teach a fitting lesson to forces that are inimical to the economic, political and industrial development of India”, Aggarwala said in the statement.

Aggarwala, who was also vice-chairman of Bar Council of India and vice-president of Supreme Court Bar Association, said AIBA takes this opportunity to recall the valuable contributions of Islam to India’s history and growth, and point out that Muslims and many leaders from the community continue to be great patriots.

AIBA requests the prime minister and the home minister to communicate to the Muslim brethren this message so that they understand how misguided elements among them bring disrepute to the whole community, though the bad elements are in a minuscule, he said.

The PFI is nothing but the reincarnation of the SIMI, which too was banned in 2001 and 2008, Aggarwala said

On September 23, 2022, the AIBA called upon the Union home minister to ban PFI because “our inquiries revealed that it had formed nationwide network of secessionist, divisive and terrorist links”, Aggarwala said, adding that “this is the right time to nip the organisation in the bud”.

The Muslim Students Organization of India (MSO), a Sufi student organization, has described the five-year ban as “reasonable”.

In a statement issued in Hindi, the MSO said the PFI was working on dangerous designs, with the help of Muslim youths, students, women, children, Imams and common people of India that cannot be justified.

Ajmer-based All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) has also issued a statement supporting the ban.

The council believes if this action has been taken for the purpose of adherence to law and for checking extremism, then everyone should follow patience and welcome this move by the government and the probe agencies, AISSC said in a statement issued in Hindi.