'Photobombed': Smriti Irani sneaks into Amit Shah's picture at the Parliament inauguration

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28

DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2023, 20:27 ist
Picture shared by Smriti Irani on Twitter. Credit: Twitter/@smritiirani

During the official inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, a jovial moment was captured where Union Ministers Smriti Irani and G Kishan Reddy photobombed a photographer's shot of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Smriti Irani also shared the picture of this moment on her official Twitter account writing, “Photobombed — ! When everyone wants to be a part of the ‘main frame.’” 

In the photo, Amit Shah can be seen posing for a picture while being seated on one of the benches of the new Parliament building. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Tourism Minister of India G Kishan Reddy could also be seen amusingly photobombing the picture with cheerful smiles on their faces.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 with the historical Sengol being installed in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new building. Emphasising that the new Parliament building is the symbol of India leaving behind the mentality of slavery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is looking towards India's determination, its citizens’ vigour, and the life of human power in India with respect and hope.

Inaugurating the new building, which according to the Prime Minister is the "perfect example of co-existence of the old and the new", he said the world moves forward when India moves forward even as he underlined that the new structure would invoke the development of the world from the development of India.

