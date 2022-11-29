'Picture abhi baki hai': Akhilesh hits out at BJP over dynasty politics

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, tweeted a collage of photographs in response to the BJP's 'parivarwad' charge against him.

The collage includes a photograph of all the BJP leaders whose sons and daughters are leaders in the party. The attack came days ahead of the bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party founder and Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party has chosen Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate in Mainpuri while the BJP has picked former Samajwadi Party MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya for the seat.

The BJP leaders campaigning in Mainpuri are accusing the Yadav clan of practising dynastic politics. Akhilesh Yadav's post lists veteran BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa, Rajnath Singh, Raman Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya and several others whose relatives are holding posts in the party organisation.

He captioned his tweet with "Picture abhi baki hai (The picture is not over yet)".

"Why are such questions about dynasty not put to BJP leaders with equal force?" Yadav said.