Akhilesh hits out at BJP over dynasty politics

'Picture abhi baki hai': Akhilesh hits out at BJP over dynasty politics

The Samajwadi Party has chosen Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate in Mainpuri

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 29 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 15:33 ist
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, tweeted a collage of photographs in response to the BJP's 'parivarwad' charge against him.

The collage includes a photograph of all the BJP leaders whose sons and daughters are leaders in the party. The attack came days ahead of the bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party founder and Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party has chosen Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate in Mainpuri while the BJP has picked former Samajwadi Party MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya for the seat.

Also Read | Yadav family knows best how long their unity will last, says Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Maurya

The BJP leaders campaigning in Mainpuri are accusing the Yadav clan of practising dynastic politics. Akhilesh Yadav's post lists veteran BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa, Rajnath Singh, Raman Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya and several others whose relatives are holding posts in the party organisation.

He captioned his tweet with "Picture abhi baki hai (The picture is not over yet)".

"Why are such questions about dynasty not put to BJP leaders with equal force?" Yadav said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Akhilesh Yadav
Dimple Yadav
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Samajwadi Party

What's Brewing

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

 