Pilot miffed with Gehlot over uninformed MLA induction

The Congress government in Rajasthan may appear confident after the dramatic entry of six BSP MLAs into the ruling party. However, with their induction relations between the Chief Minister and Deputy CM again turned sour as the later was not taken into confidence by the former ahead of their induction.

Moreover, while the move could be seen as the precursor for setting the stage for a reshuffle of the Ashok Gehlot's cabinet, his deputy Sachin Pilot has made his stand clear that the newly inducted ministers could be kept away from the ministerial berths.

Pilot and a few of his supporters in the party cadre have already warned Gehlot for not including former BSP MLAS in the party. "This will demotivate party members, workers and the MLAs. Because most of the BSP MLAs are first-timers and their elevation will irk Congress men", a senior party member told DH.

Two weeks ago, Pilot had openly criticised Gehlot for deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan. Gehlot holds the charge of Home Ministry in the state.

On Thursday, speaking to the media after attending a meeting at the chief minister's residence, in response to a question whether newly BSP MLAs will be inducted in the cabinet, Pilot said in a lighter vein, "Please don't give these ideas to them". And he went on saying "The party men worked hard in the last five years to ensure the party's victory in the election and their struggle and contribution cannot be forgotten". The meeting was attended by members of Council of Ministers, Vice Presidents of State Congress Committee and State Presidents of affiliated organisations.

Focus on upcoming local bodies elections and bypolls: Pilot

Moreover, the deputy CM Sachin Pilot who also holds the post of Pradesh Congress Committee chief in Rajasthan said that party's focus at present is on upcoming local bodies elections and bypolls for two assembly seats, and exuded confidence of winning them.

Meanwhile, preparations for upcoming local bodies elections have been started for the elections to 52 local bodies of the state and bypoll for two assembly seats -- Mandawa and Khivsar. A special campaign will be launched for membership of the Congress Party, which will also include the online process.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister said, "The efforts will be made on war footing to implement the promises made in the election manifesto. The Congress' victory in the assembly elections last year was a result of the hardwork of the party workers in a challenging period of five years. We are working on a mission mode"