Piyush Goyal and opposition CMs lock horns over running trains for migrants

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Opposition chief ministers locked horns on Friday over return of stranded migrant workers in Shramik Special trains.

"It pains me that several states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, are not giving enough permissions for 'shramik special trains' to enter their states," Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said.

These four states have highest number of migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country and eager to go home, he said. Without receiving states approval, railways cannot operate Shramik Special trains, says Goyal.

The railways operated 1,000 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried over 14 lakh stranded people mostly migrants workers, students and tourists. Of the total trains, Uttar Pradesh received highest with 487 trains followed by Bihar with 254 trains.

Rajastan received 22 trains, Chhattisgarh (2) Jharkhand (48) and West Bengal received just 9 trains, says railways statement.

As per railways guidelines, receiving states have to approach it after getting approval of sending states to send migrants in a Shramik special trains. The railways works as just carrier. While the railways bearing 85 per cent cost of ferrying migrants, states have to bear 15 per cent of cost. Besides, the railways also arranging on board food and water.

Countering Goyal's statement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that there was no pending approval from his state on running Shramik Special trains.

"There is no permission pending for any train with govt of Rajasthan. In fact, Rajasthan was in strong favour that Railways should be allowed for commute of migrants. But I am not surprised to see statement by Railway minister, they are skilled in passing their failure on to state govts," Gehlot tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who announced 105 trains to bring home migrants on Thursday, attacked the Centre asking it not to indulge in cheap politics over the issue.

"Towards our commitment to help all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains. Over the coming days, these special trains will embark from different states for various destinations across Bengal bringing our people back home," Banerjee tweeted earlier.

Countering this, Goyal said " As per news, West Bengal arranged 105 trains till June 30. If the states took that much time to ferry migrants, how could stranded people reach their home early?"

Goyal also said the railways kept 1200 trains to operate as Shramik Special trains and ready to operate 300 trains daily.