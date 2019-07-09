Plea in HC seeks cancellation of MP Jaleel's election

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the election of AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel to the Lok Sabha from Aurangabad.

Shaikh Nadeem Shaikh Karim, who unsuccessfully contested from the seat, sought cancellation of Jallel's election on the ground that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had delivered hate speeches during the campaign.

In the petition, Karim submitted transcripts and CDs of Owaisi's speeches in which he was allegedly seeking votes in the name of Muslims and Dalits.

Karim's lawyer Siddeshwar Thombre claimed it was illegal to seek votes in the name of religion.

Karim fought the polls on a Bahujan Maha Party ticket.

"The plea has sought cancellation of Jaleel's election on grounds like demanding votes in the name of religion and publishing and distributing pamphlets calling all Muslims who vote for the NCP and Congress as traitors," Thombre said.

The petition further claimed there were also discrepancies in the affidavit filed by Jaleel to the Election Commission of India.

"Jaleel in his affidavit did not clearly mention the charges in the criminal cases pending against him. He also used cash directly for the election campaigning," the petition claimed.

Thombre said the petition will be placed before an appropriate bench in due course.