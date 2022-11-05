Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into allegations of poaching of MLAs in Telangana

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the apex court to conduct probe into allegations of poaching of MLAs in Telangana and prosecute those involved in it.

The plea claimed that "horse trading" is not easy to detect and this has become a serious threat to the basic structure of the democratic country.

"MLAs who accept bribes to switch loyalty are, as public servants, committing a crime under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Leaders who offer bribes to MLAs are also committing a crime under the PC Act," said the plea, filed by advocate M L Sharma.

It alleged that there have been "conspiracies to dethrone" elected governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The plea claimed that this "conspiracy is a serious threat to the basic structure of the democratic country which is liable to be stopped coupled with further prosecution of the accused person involved in the present case".

On November 3, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said the persons arrested in connection with the "TRS MLAs poaching case" were planning to topple four state governments including his own and Congress-ruled Rajasthan and appealed to the judiciary to safeguard democracy.

In a separate matter, the apex court had on Friday agreed to hear on November 7 a plea filed by three persons who were directed by the Telangana High Court to surrender before police in connection with the alleged bid to poach Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs.

The top court had posted the case for November 7 and asked the trial court to consider the bail of the three accused on merits in the meantime.

The accused had moved the apex court saying the complaint against them is politically motivated and liable to be set aside.

The high court on October 29 had set aside a lower court's order and directed the accused to surrender before police.

A local court had rejected the remand of three people, who were arrested by the Cyberabad police on the charge of allegedly trying to coax four TRS legislators into defecting, over not following the procedure of issuing a notice before the arrest.

Following the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's allegations that the BJP tried to poach some of its MLAs, the saffron party, which has denied these claims, filed a writ petition in the high court seeking a CBI probe.

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act were filed against the trio -- Ramachandra Bharati, Kore Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- on October 26 night.

According to the FIR, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.