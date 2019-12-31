Plea in SC to restrain TN rural local bodies results

A Chennai-based organisation on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras HC's order of December 30 to stop the announcement of results of rural body polls until the elections to urban local bodies are held.

Senthil Arumugam, General Secretary, Satta Panchayat Iyakkam filed a petition in the top court seeking an urgent hearing in the matter as counting of votes for the polls held on December 27 and 30 were scheduled on January 2.

The petition filed through advocate G S Mani contended announcing the results of elections before all phases were over would violate the principles of level playing field and free and fair polls.

“It will be an unfair election if the results are announced in piecemeal and in installments. The minds of voters will be influenced,” the special leave petition stated.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Chief Election Commissioner, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission against announcing the results to the polls held for the posts of panchayat ward members, panchayat presidents, panchayat Union Councilors and District Councilors.

On December 30, the Madras HC had refused to grant such a plea made by the petitioner.