Plenary to discuss Opposition unity and Congress’s central role 

Opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections and its central role in such a mechanism will come up for a thorough discussion at the Congress Plenary Session in Raipur starting Friday even as the party drew a line over leadership question saying any initiative without the Grand Old Party as the pivot will not be a success.

The party is wary of its potential allies and their interests, with a section vying to unseat the Congress from the pole position in the Opposition though some others are rooting for it. There is still a "trust deficit" among some partners, who Congress thinks could play the double game.

Days ahead of the Session, Congress leaders are seeking to set the agenda, saying the party has "no two faces" while claiming that it is the "only party that has not made any compromise with the BJP" and that a strong Congress is a prerequisite for a united Opposition.

Also Read: Congress Plenary Session: 1,338 AICC delegates with voting powers among 15,000 delegates

The delegates discussing the political resolution are likely to devote much time on the unity question and how to deal with the competing claims of regional parties ahead of forging alliances along with strengthening the organisation.

While it is unwilling to cede space as the sole claimant for the leadership of a united Opposition, the Congress is unlikely to issue a call for a national alliance while it is open to state specific alliances that could lead to a post-poll alliance at the national level in a scenario where it could stake claim for power.

"There are many who are romantic about national level alliances. That won't work," a senior Congress leader said.

The party is also not specifically enthused with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U)'s top leader Nitish Kumar's remarks that Congress should take steps to forge Opposition unity riding on the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, though the party leaders welcomed it.

Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal (Organisation) and Jairam Ramesh (Communications) said there will be no compromise on taking on BJP and bringing its numbers down and the Plenary will discuss the strategy to follow.

Also Read: The fallacy of ‘Opposition unity’

When asked about Nitish's statement, Ramesh said the party welcomed the statement as Nitish has accepted the yatra's positive impact. "Congress is well aware of its role. Congress is the only party that has not compromised with the BJP...Nobody needs to give us a certificate that we have to lead," Ramesh said. Nitish and JD(U) had been in alliance with the BJP.

Sources reminded that it is good that Nitish has realised the potential of yatra but he has refused to join it or send a representative. They are also not enthused with the leadership of the Grand Alliance in Bihar going ahead with a rally in the state on February 25 when the Plenary is on. "Much for the talk of Opposition unity," the leader quipped.

"The actions of some parties which attended meetings called by Mallikarjun Kharge actually helped the ruling party. Congress has no two faces," Ramesh said without taking names. He said a strong Congress is a prerequisite for Opposition unity.

Venugopal added, "the Congress has already taken the initiative and has been in touch with various political parties. There is a clear-cut initiative taken by the Congress in bringing opposition parties together and we will certainly bring them together against the BJP in the 2024 elections."

Sources said it is wrong to project Congress as a party that is against alliances and pointed out that it is in an alliance in at least seven states and union territories, including in Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura and Tamil Nadu.