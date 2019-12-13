PM Abe postpones India visit amid Citizenship Act row

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has postponed his visit to India, ostensibly in view of the spiralling protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in and around Guwahati, where he was scheduled to hold the annual summit with his counterpart Narendra Modi early next week.

“With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on Twitter.

Japan is the second foreign country to postpone an official visit to India after Modi Government in New Delhi got the Bill to amend the Citizenship Act 1955 passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister, A K Abdul Momen, who was scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday, postponed his visit to next month. Momen had on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the remarks made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this week on the persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Shah had made the remarks while piloting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or the CAB through Parliament. Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also called off a private visit to Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, on Friday.

Modi was keen to host Abe in Guwahati – the main city of North-East – for the annual summit on Monday. The two leaders were also expected to visit Manipur on Tuesday to pay homage to soldiers of Japanese Army and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army who had sacrificed their lives while fighting British Army in the Battle of Imphal in 1944.

But as the protest against the CAB intensified in Guwahati and other places in Assam, Tokyo and New Delhi were in touch to reassess the feasibility of holding the summit in the north-eastern city.

Though both sides discussed the possibility of holding the summit in New Delhi or any other cities in India, it did not work out. Sources said that both sides had now decided to hold the summit in Guwahati itself on a later date.