PM asks Delhiites to vent out 'anger' and 'punish' AAP in Assembly Polls

As the election campaign for Delhi reached its crescendo in the last leg, the BJP carpet-bombed the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi revving up the nationalist pitch asking people to give vent to their “anger” and “punish” those who raised questions on the surgical strike against Pakistan.

“People have decided. The nation has changed. Now Delhi will change,” Modi said leading the election campaign in Delhi in which the saffron party which had won just three of the 70 assembly it won last times, has this time pushed all its top guns in an aggressive election campaign seeking to project both the ruling AAP and the Congress as parties that back anti-national narrative.

At the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, its chief J P Nadda asked 240 party MPs to give the last push in the remaining three days of the campaigning for Delhi, which goes to polls on February 8, asking them to particularly focus on colonies inhabited by the poor, which the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP treats as its bastion.

“Remember February is no vacation but a day to reject those engaged in anti-national politics. Press the lotus button to make Delhi safe and free it of anarchy and violence,” Modi said asking people whether they “remember what people sitting in the government here have said at the time the surgical strike and aerial strike” against Pakistan.

“Do you feel angry about it or nor? Should that anger not be vented out on February 8. Will you punish them for full might for this or not? I have full faith in you. You will do so,” Modi said asserting that Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but supports the CAA, abolition of Article 370 and other issues of national security.

Seeking to attack both AAP and Congress putting them on same platform, Modi said Delhi also needs a government, who strengthens the stand of the nation when the time comes, stands with our brave soldiers.

“Delhi does not need the politics which weakens the stand of the nation at the time of terror attack gives a chance to our enemies to attack us through their statements. How can those provoking people for their politics and appeasement take care of the interests of Delhi. These people can cry for the terrorists of Batla House and in order to support them put even the security forces in the dock but cannot carry out the development of Delhi. People of Delhi are seeing from the very first day how rumours are spread by these people and lies are told from the very day CAA was enacted,” he said.

Seeking votes for a BJP government in Delhi to ensure double cylinder growth, Modi said the state does not need a government which roadblocks Centres’ development initiatives called for an end to the “politics of negativity” for all-round development of Delhi.

Projecting the success of various schemes like Ujjawala, Jan Dhan, Swachch Bharat Mission, Mudra and Ayushman of his government Modi took the name of half a dozen nations like Russia, Brazil, Egypt, USA, Mexico and Canada saying the beneficiaries of these schemes outnumber the population of those countries.

Scaling up the Hindutva pitch, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi can now be expected to follow suit very soon. He was referring to Kejriwal reciting the Chalisa when asked to do so on a news channel.