I never said who will become PM: Kharge on Oppn unity

PM candidate not the question, says Kharge as Congress stresses on Opposition unity for 2024

Kharge said BJP was attempting to polarise for electoral gains even as people were facing suffering from rising inflation and unemployment

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 01 2023, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 20:47 ist
TN CM MK Stalin, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and others at an event organised for the celebrations of Stalin's birthday, in Chennai. credit: PTI Photo

Calling for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary polls, Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday said it was imperative to unitedly fight against "divisive forces" and indicated that the question of a PM candidate of such a bloc was "not the question".

In his address at a DMK event to mark the 70th birthday of its party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kharge lashed out at the BJP, alleging it was attempting to polarise for electoral gains even as people were facing suffering from rising inflation and unemployment.

There was a need to remain united to protect the country and the Constitution.

"All like-minded opposition parties must come together in this fight against divisive forces. I never said who will lead, who will become the Prime Minister. We (Congress) are not telling who will lead or not going to lead. It is not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, that is our desire. That is why we have sacrificed many times in the name of secularism, in the name of liberty, in the name of freedom of expression," he said.

"That we have done and showed, and we have also lost many times," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

MK Stalin
Congress
Opposition
BJP
Lok Sabha elections
India News
Indian Politics
DMK
Mallikarjun Kharge

What's Brewing

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 