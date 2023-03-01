PM candidate not the question, says Kharge as Congress stresses on Opposition unity for 2024

Calling for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary polls, Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday said it was imperative to unitedly fight against "divisive forces" and indicated that the question of a PM candidate of such a bloc was "not the question".

In his address at a DMK event to mark the 70th birthday of its party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kharge lashed out at the BJP, alleging it was attempting to polarise for electoral gains even as people were facing suffering from rising inflation and unemployment.

There was a need to remain united to protect the country and the Constitution.

"All like-minded opposition parties must come together in this fight against divisive forces. I never said who will lead, who will become the Prime Minister. We (Congress) are not telling who will lead or not going to lead. It is not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, that is our desire. That is why we have sacrificed many times in the name of secularism, in the name of liberty, in the name of freedom of expression," he said.

"That we have done and showed, and we have also lost many times," he added.