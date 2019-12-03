PM: Committed to work for differently-abled inclusivity

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the prime minister said their fortitude and accomplishments in various fields inspire all

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 03 2019, 13:18pm ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2019, 13:18pm ist
Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is committed to keep working towards an inclusive future of differently-abled people.

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the prime minister said their fortitude and accomplishments in various fields inspire all.

"Today, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities we reaffirm our commitment to keep working towards an inclusive, accessible and equitable future for our 'divyang' sisters and brothers," Modi tweeted. 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
differently abled
Narendra Modi
inclusivity
Future
Comments (+)
 