PM Modi announces project for conservation of dolphins

PM Modi announces project for conservation of dolphins

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2020, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 15:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit : AFP

Ten years after Gangetic Dolphins were declared national aquatic animals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday a conservation project for the species.

The 'Project Dolphin' aims to give a stronger impetus for conservation of the aquatic mammals in the lines of 'Project Tiger' and 'Project Elephant'.

According to the environment ministry, the project envisages to address conservation concerns and empower the stakeholders such as the river-dependent population in reducing the pollution and allowing sustainable fishery and river-based other livelihood options through scientifically oriented conservation methods.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 74th Independence Day, Modi said, "We will launch 'Project Dolphin' for protecting ocean and Gangetic dolphins."

The ministry said it is a 10-year-long project led by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Gangetic river dolphin is a species of freshwater dolphins primarily found in the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In India, these dolphins are sighted in long deep river reaches in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. 

There are around ,3700 Gangetic River Dolphins in Indian river systems, according to official figures. 

As river dolphins act as indicators of healthy river ecosystems, their conservation would also ensure controlling river pollution and improving the availability of fishes and enhancing economies of local communities through sustainable fishery, the ministry said. They were declared National Aquatic Species in 2010. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Independence Day
Red Fort
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

A rare link to slavery: Dan Smith's American story

A rare link to slavery: Dan Smith's American story

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 