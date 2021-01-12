PM Modi asks youths to join politics, end dynastic power

Reaching out to youths who have been a core constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made asked them to join politics. He also made a scathing attack on dynasty politics, linking it with corruption, an attack that coincides with BJP's campaign - dynasties in Opposition leadership - ahead of 2021 state polls.

"Those who rise due to their dynasties have no respect and fear of law as they believe if their previous generations were not accounted for corruption, none can touch them as well. They see such examples in their own families. So they have neither respect nor fear for law," Modi said addressing the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival.

"There are still such people whose ideology, conduct, the target is all about protecting the politics of their family and their family's survival in politics. These dynastic politics promotes incompetence as well as a dictatorship in politics," Modi said.

Remarking that politics is a big medium to bring about meaningful change and like every other field, the presence of youth is critical in politics also, Modi urged the youth to contribute selflessly and constructively in politics.

The attack came at a time when Congress is about to finalise a date for the AICC session to elect its next president, with most Congressmen rallying around Rahul Gandhi, who is often targeted by the ruling government.

As the campaign heats up for West Bengal polls, BJP has repeatedly targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for promoting her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. In Tamil Nadu also going to polls, late M Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin is the Opposition face while in UP, where elections are due in 2022, Congress has put Priyanka Gandhi in front.

PM's youth outreach comes amid a growing perception that the strong backing of the youths for Modi-led BJP since 2014, is now somewhat ruptured, especially over issues like employment and economy.

He asked the youth to take advantage of the flexibility and innovative learning formats provided by the recent National Education Policy, which aims to create better individuals by prioritising aspirations, skills, understanding and choice of the youth.

He underlined better education and entrepreneurial opportunities being made available to the youth of the country. "We are trying to create an ecosystem in the country, the absence of which, often compels the youth to look towards foreign shores," the PM said.