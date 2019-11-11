'PM Modi behind Shiv Sena numbers in Maharashtra'

Terming whatever numbers Shiv Sena has got in Maharashtra Assembly elections is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday stated that the BJP, though the single largest party there, had to stay away from the claim to form the government, as Shiv Sena placed impractical and impossible conditions.

"We tried all efforts to maintain good ties with Shiv Sena, our old ally, but they placed impractical conditions to form the government," he said.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena quitting the Modi government is his individual decision, he felt.

When asked about former BJP MLA Raju Kage and defeated candidate Asok Pujari, aspiring to contest in disqualified MLAs' constituencies Kagwad and Gokak respectively (in the upcoming Karnataka byeelections) meeting former minister D K Shivakumar of Congress, Joshi said, "I have spoken to them, let us see what will happen."

Their meeting with Shivakumar had gained importance as the BJP is reportedly planning to field disqualified MLAs there, and the Congress is also preparing its own list of candidates.