PM Modi chairs meeting of NDA floor leaders

The meeting was called to finalise the floor strategy for the session

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2021, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 17:12 ist
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of NDA floor leaders on Sunday, a day ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were present in the meeting.

Leaders of several NDA constituent parties were in attendance.

These included Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur, AIADMK leader A Navaneethakrishnan, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale and LJP leader Pashupati Paras among others.

The meeting was called to finalise the floor strategy for the session.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to continue till August 13.

