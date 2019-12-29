PM Modi condoles the death of Pejawar seer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Pejawar Mutt’s pontiff, Vishwesha Theertha on Twitter today. The pontiff, aged 88, passed away on Sunday after suffering from pneumonia and received treatment at KMC Hospital, Udupi. The Prime Minister met the seer on Guru Purnima, July 16, 2019.

Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ReVDvcUD6F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019