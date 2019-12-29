PM Modi condoles the death of Pejawar seer

Prime Minister Modi who met the Pejawar seer on Guru Purnima this year condoled the death of the pontiff on Twitter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 29 2019, 10:54am ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2019, 10:55am ist
PM Modi and Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha. (Twitter @narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Pejawar Mutt’s pontiff, Vishwesha Theertha on Twitter today. The pontiff, aged 88, passed away on Sunday after suffering from pneumonia and received treatment at KMC Hospital, Udupi. The Prime Minister met the seer on Guru Purnima, July 16, 2019.

 

 

 

Pejawar seer
