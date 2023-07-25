PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

PM Modi congratulates Droupadi Murmu as she completes first year as President

Murmu, the first tribal woman to hold the top office, completed one year in office on Tuesday.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2023, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 20:10 ist
President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

With President Droupadi Murmu completing her first year in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated her and said her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership.

Murmu, the first tribal woman to hold the top office, completed one year in office on Tuesday.

Also Read | PM Modi hits back at Opposition; cites 'East India company', Mujahideen in jibe

"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on her first year in office! Her tireless dedication to public service and relentless pursuit of progress are extremely motivating," Modi said.

"Her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Droupadi Murmu
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

 