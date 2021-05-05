PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as chief minister of West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal chief minister.
Modi tweeted a congratulatory message to Banerjee soon after the Trinamool Congress head was sworn in as chief minister for a third straight term.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan held amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
"Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial," Modi tweeted.
Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021
