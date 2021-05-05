PM Modi congratulates Mamata on taking oath as WB CM

PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as chief minister of West Bengal

Modi tweeted a congratulatory message to Banerjee soon after the TMC head was sworn in as chief minister

PTI
PTI,
  • May 05 2021, 14:41 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 15:02 ist
Prime Minister Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal chief minister.

Modi tweeted a congratulatory message to Banerjee soon after the Trinamool Congress head was sworn in as chief minister for a third straight term.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee takes oath as CM of West Bengal for third straight term

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan held amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial," Modi tweeted.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi
West Bengal
Oath taking ceremony

Related videos

What's Brewing

BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal

BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer

New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer

Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change

Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

 