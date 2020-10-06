PM Modi does not accept real challenges; farm laws will end up destroying food security system: Rahul Gandhi

In a scathing attack, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi relying on quick-fix solutions to complex issues such as farm sector reforms and rooting out black money and ended up leaving a trail of destruction.

Rahul’s remarks at a press conference in Patiala came as a response to Modi’s assertions that the UPA government did not have the will power to implement farm sector reforms, despite favouring them.

“We are aware of the shortcomings in the mandi system, the corruption there. We want to reform this system. It is a complex task, not an easy one. But Narendra Modi does not want to accept real challenges. He says I will finish it off,” the former Congress President told reporters.

“Black money is a difficult challenge, but he came out with note ban and declared that he has dealt with the issue,” he said adding that in doing so the prime minister had destroyed the small and medium enterprises that generate a large number of jobs in the country.

He said the three farm laws, enacted by the Modi government, will end up destroying the food security system build up over decades.

Rahul said even China knows that Modi was obsessed about his own image and hence told opposition leaders that no one had captured Indian territory at a time when China had occupied 1,200 sq km in Ladakh.

At the same time, Rahul indicated that he was prepared for a long battle with the BJP and that the country would someday realise what Modi stood for.

“I am a very patient man. I will wait….someday the youth will realise who the Prime Minister is waving to in an empty Atal Tunnel. Some day the truth will come out,” the former Congress President said.

Rahul dismissed suggestions of a weak opposition and claimed that the BJP had firm control over the media and the judiciary.

“Opposition in any country functions within a framework. The framework is the press, its judicial system, institutions that protect the voice of the people... this entire architecture of this framework has been captured by the BJP,” he said.

“To say the opposition is weak is incorrect. Give me a free press, give me institutions that are free and this government will not last,” Rahul said.

Asked about his showdown with the Uttar Pradesh Police during his visit to Hathras, he said the real jolt was faced by the family of the victim of the gang rape.

“It is our duty to stand with the country. The government is such that we will face cane charge. We will endure it,” Rahul said.