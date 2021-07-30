PM Modi gives pep talk to Karnataka CM, asks him to go for BJP's image makeover

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a pep talk to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and six Union Ministers from Karnataka, saying he and the BJP expected transparent governance without any scope for corruption and nepotism.

Modi, who met Bommai and the Union ministers for over 40 minutes, is learnt to have told them to go for an “image makeover” of the Karnataka government which was mired in allegations of corruption and nepotism.

“Prime Minister told me to give a clean government and also said the BJP expected the same,” Bommai told reporters after meeting Modi and day-long meetings with Union ministers.

“I have also assured them to work hard to provide clean and pro-people administration and efficient government,” said Bommai, who was on his first visit to the capital after becoming chief minister.

Modi conveyed his best wishes to Bommai as he began a new journey for Karnataka’s progress and assured full support for the development of the state.

The Prime Minister's meeting with Bommai and other Union ministers was seen as a bid to encourage them to pull up their socks to work for an image makeover of the state government. Earlier, several BJP MLAs openly complained to the party top brass about interference of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members.

He reminded the chief minister and the Union ministers that the state goes to the polls in two years and they will have to work hard to earn the trust of the people.

“You are welcome to call me any time for whatever help required,” Modi is learnt to have told the CM.

He also asked them to popularise the centrally-sponsored schemes and focus on improving the infrastructure with emphasis on the IT capital Bengaluru.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Fertiliser Bhagawanth Khuba, Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Social Welfare A Narayanaswamy were present at the meeting between Bommai and Modi.

Earlier, Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, besides Joshi.

Later speaking to reporters, the chief minister said that Modi sought information about the flood and Covid-19 situation in the state. The Prime Minister also asked Bommai to increase Covid-19 testing.