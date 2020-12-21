PM Modi greets Jaganmohan Reddy on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on his 48th birthday.

"Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu. I pray that Almighty blesses him with a healthy and long life," Modi tweeted.

Reddy is the son of late Congress stalwart YSR Reddy, and he had formed his own party in 2011 following a fallout with the Congress' national leadership as he sought to claim his father's preeminent position in the party's state unit after his death.

He led his party to power in the state in the 2019 assembly polls.