PM Modi highlights Centre's work in Lucknow, misses out on Lakhimpur violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Lucknow to inaugurate 'Azadi@75 -New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2021, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 13:36 ist
PM Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

As PM Modi visited Lucknow amid unrest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence where eight people, including four farmers, were killed on Sunday, he made no reference to the incident or the tense atmosphere in the state. 

The Opposition has stepped up offence against the BJP government at the Centre and the state with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra charging that the Uttar Pradesh government's reaction to people raising their voice has been consistent that of violence and suppression.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh government reacts to protests with violence, oppression, says Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress leader also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why is he is not going to Lakhimpur Kheri, which is just a 15-minute helicopter ride from Lucknow, where he is addressing an event, to wipe the tears of families whose sons have been "brutally murdered".

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Under the PM Awas Yojana, the Central government has transferred nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in the accounts of the poor." After 2014, the BJP government has given them permission to build over 1.13 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana in the city and of these, over 50 lakh houses have been built and given to the poor so far, he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Azadi@75 -New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo and digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries.

After arriving at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Modi, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Governor Anandiben Patel, walked through the three exhibitions being set up in the expo.

