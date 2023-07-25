PM Modi hits back at Opposition, equates them to 'East India company', PFI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, citing reviled names like East India Company and Popular Front of India to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.
In his address to the BJP parliamentary party, Modi said the opposition is frustrated and disappointed and its conduct shows that it has made up its mind to remain in the opposition, sources quoting him said.
He expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power after the 2024 polls with people's support, asserting that India will become the third largest economy in his government's next tenure.
With opposition parties rallying around the name of their 'I.N.D.I.A', Modi hit back at them saying it is just an attempt to mislead people, sources said.
He took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, sources said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking
AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry
Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023
Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion
Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe
After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning
C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics