PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation for projects in Bihar

  • Sep 15 2020, 14:59 ist
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 541 crore in poll-bound Bihar.

In his address via video conference, Modi lauded the efforts of the state government, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, over a host of issues, including girl education, representation of deprived sections of the society in local bodies and development.

Without naming anyone, the prime minister also slammed earlier state governments, saying Bihar used to have tall and visionary leaders, but an era came when focus shifted from governance.

"Selfish interests" took over governance and "vote-bank politics" suppressed the system, Modi said, in an apparent reference to 15-year-long rule of Lalu Yadav's RJD and Congress governments that preceded it.

The Centre is working overtime in coordination with the state government to boost infrastructure and development works, the prime minister said.

Noting that over 20 Bihar towns are situated near Ganga, Modi said more than 50 projects of over Rs 6,000 crore had been approved in the state to keep the holy river clean.

Assembly polls in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November.

