PM Modi, L K Advani, other BJP stalwarts pay respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lal Krishna Advani, stalwarts of the Bharatiya Janata Party paid their respects to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav — a socialist leader who stood firmly opposed to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

At a gathering at Gujarat’s Bharuch, Modi said that he remembers the blessings and advice that Yadav gave him the day Modi took over as PM. "In 2014, when I was declared the prime minister, I called several Opposition leaders. Mulayam ji gave me his blessings and his advice is something I carry with me till today,” Modi said.

On Twitter, Modi hailed Yadav’s dedication to socialist politics. “He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia,” read one of the prime minister’s tweets.

In 1996, as the head of Samajwadi Party, Yadav was part of the 13-party coalition that elected H D Deve Gowda as prime minister. Making the announcement about Deve Gowda’s name emerging as the name which had the consensus of all parties, Yadav had famously said, “BJP ko samarthan nahi kar saktey hain (We can not support the BJP).”

Prior to that, in 1990, Yadav as the chief minister of UP had ordered the state police to open fire on kar sevaks as they made their way to the Babri Masjid. While the number is disputed by the BJP, Yadav later admitted that as many as 28 people died in police firing in that week.

Advani, who was the president of the BJP leading the Ram Janambhoomi movement, in a statement said, “In my long association with Mulayam ji, I specially recall my many interactions with him during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. Although we were ideologically very different, the mutual respect that we shared will always be cherished by me. Mulayam Singh ji’s demise has left a huge void in the political arena.”

Other leaders such as Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi paid their respects, too.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who paid his respects to Yadav at Etawah’s Saifai, will be part of his last rites on Tuesday, and has declared a statewide day of mourning.