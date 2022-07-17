PM Modi lauds 200-crore Covid vaccine doses landmark

PM Modi lauds 200-crore Covid vaccine doses landmark

According to the health ministry, 98% of the adult population has received at least one dose

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 15:05 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting. Credit: PTI File Photo

India has created history again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark.

Modi said Indians have shown remarkable faith in science, with the country's doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs playing a key role in ensuring a safer planet.

Also Read: India crosses milestone of 200 crore Covid-19 vaccinations

"I appreciate their spirit and determination," he tweeted.

According to the health ministry data, 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Modi said, "India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against Covid-19."

