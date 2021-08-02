PM Modi lauds multiple developments which 'heartened every Indian'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday noted a number of developments, from record vaccination to high GST collection and the performance of P V Sindhu and Indian hockey teams in Olympics, to laud multiple happenings that are heartening to every Indian as the 'Amruta Mahotsav' begins.

The government has launched 'Amrut Mahotsav' to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence in 2022.

The prime minister tweeted, "As India enters August, which marks the beginning of the Amrut Mahotsav, we have seen multiple happenings which are heartening to every Indian. There has been record vaccination and the high GST numbers also signal robust economic activity."

Not only has PV Sindhu won a well deserved medal, but also we saw historic efforts by the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics. I’m optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure India reaches new heights as it celebrates its Amrut Mahotsav. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2021

"Not only has PV Sindhu won a well deserved medal, but also we saw historic efforts by the men's and women's hockey teams at the Olympics," he said.

Modi said he was optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure that India reaches new heights as it celebrates its 'Amrut Mahotsav'.

In signs of acceleration in economic activity, India's tax collections on goods sold and services rendered returned to over Rs 1 lakh crore in July after the second wave of Covid-related restrictions caused a blip in the previous month.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up grew 33 per cent year-on-year in July to over Rs 1.16 lakh crore, indicating that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. In July 2020, the collection was Rs 87,422 crore.

Over 13 crore vaccine doses were administered in July and the vaccination programme will be speeded up further this month.