PM Modi launches 'Sansad TV'; VP Naidu warns of fake news, sensationalism

'Sansad TV', which merges the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV after deliberations of over two years, was officially launched on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminding that "content" is king while Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu warned that the current media scene is confronted with the challenge of "fake news and sensationalism" due to the 'breaking news' syndrome.

Modi said the 21st century is bringing revolution especially through communication and dialogue and in such a situation, it becomes natural that the channels associated with Parliament should also transform themselves according to modern times.

At the launch function, he said, "My experience is -- 'content is connect'. That is, when you have better content, people automatically engage with you. As much as this applies to the media, it is equally applicable to our Parliamentary system. Because there is not only politics in Parliament, there is also policy."

Emphasising that the role of media and TV channels is also changing in the rapidly changing times, he said when MPs know that the country is watching them, they also get inspiration for better conduct and better debate inside the Parliament.

While LSTV and RSTV come under single management, both the channels will be on air throughout and stream proceedings of the Houses separately under the new brand name.

When Parliament is not in session and beyond the working hours of Parliament, both the variants will telecast common content to a large extent with the LSTV, launched in 2006, telecasting programmes in Hindi and RSTV, launched in 2011, in English.

Launching the 'Sansad TV' along with Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Naidu also said the media should function as a "Means of Empowerment for Development through Informed Actions" by the citizens.

Naidu said, "With speed and the compulsion to be the first with breaking news occasionally overriding all other considerations, we are confronted with the challenges of fake news and sensationalism. Separating truth from falsehood has become a real challenge. However, we can legitimately be proud of our press which has zealously preserved its freedom over these years and given people multiple viewpoints on issues that matter. This has in many ways greatly enriched our democratic tradition."

He also stressed the need for dialogue and constructive action by all and bringing an end to disruptions in the legislatures.

Calling for "meaningful debates echoing people's aspirations" in the legislatures, Naidu said, "The loud disruptive noise should not drown the voice of people. The debates should amplify concerns, clarify doubts and deepen shared understanding. Debates in the legislature throw up solutions to the problems. But disruptions only dissipate our collective energies and delay the task of building a new India."

The merger of both the channels came after a report by a committee headed by former Prasar Bharati Chairman Surya Prakash in February 2020. The committee, which also included Rajya Sabha Secretariat's A Rao and Lok Sabha Secretariat's Ganpati Bhatt, was formed in November 2019 following a discussion between the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

The committee under Prakash had concluded that there is a need for two separate platforms to ensure a live telecast of the proceedings of the Houses and recommended an integrated channel 'Sansad TV' with two variants, DH had reported on June 24 last year.

"Two language variants would enable better branding and increased viewership by overcoming the shortcomings associated with the present bi-lingual telecast format of both the channels," the committee had said.

