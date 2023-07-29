PM Modi meets veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi.

"Received respected Murli Manohar Joshi ji's guidance and blessings. Meeting him always infuses new energy into every 'karyakarta' (party worker) like me," Modi tweeted after meeting the 89-year-old leader.

आज आदरणीय मुरली मनोहर जोशी जी का मार्गदर्शन और आशीर्वाद मिला। उनसे मिलकर मेरे जैसे हर कार्यकर्ता को हमेशा एक नई ऊर्जा मिलती है। pic.twitter.com/jMxKCClkOP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2023

Joshi is a former BJP president and a former Union minister who was one of the prominent faces of the party during its first wave of rise through the late 80s and 90s.