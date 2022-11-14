PM Modi pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to the country.
"On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation," Modi said in a tweet.
Born in 1889, Nehru was a leading Congress leader and freedom fighter who served as the country's first prime minister. He died in office in 1964 and remains the longest serving Indian prime minister.
