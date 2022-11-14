PM Modi pays tributes to Nehru on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

Jawaharlal Nehru remains the longest serving Indian prime minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2022, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 11:39 ist
PM Narendra Modi (L) and former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Photo Credit: PTI & TPML Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to the country.

"On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation," Modi said in a tweet.

Born in 1889, Nehru was a leading Congress leader and freedom fighter who served as the country's first prime minister. He died in office in 1964 and remains the longest serving Indian prime minister.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Jawarhalal Nehru
India News
Indian Politics
Congress

What's Brewing

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Qatar etiquette essentials to note ahead of World Cup

Qatar etiquette essentials to note ahead of World Cup

Nehru-era stamps showed vision of modern India

Nehru-era stamps showed vision of modern India

As world population rises, China frets over few babies

As world population rises, China frets over few babies

DH Toon | T20: 'BCCI selector, no plans yet to retire?'

DH Toon | T20: 'BCCI selector, no plans yet to retire?'

How to woo customers using conversational AI

How to woo customers using conversational AI

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

 