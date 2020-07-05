PM Modi, Prez discuss national and international issues

PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind discuss 'issues of national and international importance': Rashtrapati Bhavan

  Jul 05 2020
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two leaders discussed issues of national and international importance, Rashtrapati Bhavan officials said.

The meeting comes after the Prime Minister had visited Leh earlier this week and addressed soldiers following the June 15 clashes in the higher reaches of that region with Chinese troops in which 20 army personnel sacrificed their lives for the nation.

After the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, "Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance...". 

