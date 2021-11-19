PM Modi says previous governments 'looted' Uttar Pradesh, woos Muslim women

PM says previous govts 'looted' UP, woos Muslim women

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 19 2021, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 19:03 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the previous regimes had 'looted' Uttar Pradesh, even as he sought to woo Muslim women by referring to the law against triple talaq.

In his first public meeting at Mahoba, after announcing scrapping of the three farm laws, Modi made no reference to them but listed the measures initiated by the government for the benefit of the farmers.

"They (opposition regimes) never got tired of looting UP and we never get tired of working for the development of the state," the prime minister told the crowd after inaugurating several developmental projects at Mahoba.

Modi said that he had promised to the Muslim women of Mahoba a few years back that the government would scrap the menace of triple talaq. "The promise has been fulfilled," he added.

Read | Farmers' fury trumps Modi's strongman style

He said that the natural resources of the Bundelkhand region had been handed over to the mafia elements by the previous governments. "Now when the mafia elements are being bulldozed their sympathisers are feeling the pain," he said.

The prime minister said that his government had taken several steps for the welfare of the farmers. "Rs 1.62 lakh crore has been sent directly into the accounts of the farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," he added.

Modi also said that the government had initiated several measures to prevent migration from the arid Bundelkhand region.

Uttar Pradesh
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics

