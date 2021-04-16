PM Modi should consult states to deal with new Covid-19 situation, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday made a strong pitch for conducting virtual rallies for the ongoing elections and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consult state governments on dealing with the surge of Covid-19 cases across the country.

“On the one hand we appeal to the people to follow Covid-19 protocol and on the other, there are roadshows and rallies attended by lakhs of people. This has been happening since the Bihar elections. If they decide, political leaders can explore options such as virtual rallies to avoid crowding at such events,” Gehlot said.

He said the Election Commission kept announcing elections to fulfil its responsibility, while the Supreme Court and High Courts ordered elections to panchayats and local bodies despite opposition from state governments.

“The judiciary and the Election Commission cannot escape from its responsibilities,” Gehlot said.

He recalled that Congress President Sonia Gandhi had said political leaders too were responsible for the spread of the coronavirus to some extent.

“Now, Covid-19 has reappeared in a new form and the country is facing a terrible situation and facing strict decisions such as lockdown and curfew. The Prime Minister should speak to the states as he did on earlier occasions,” Gehlot said.