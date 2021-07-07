PM Modi should hold 'petrol and vaccine ki baat', not 'Mann ki Baat', says Mamata Banerjee

PM should hold 'petrol & vaccine ki baat', says Mamata

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 07 2021, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 16:20 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices and the Covid-19 vaccine shortage, saying he should hold "petrol and vaccine ki baat" instead of "Mann ki Baat".

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Banerjee said that the price of fuel had been increased 4 times in a week and increased 10-12 times so far. "The Centre earned Rs 3.71 lakh crore through petrol, diesel from people. Don't you think Narendra Modi is cutting the pockets of the common people and filling his own pocket?" Banerjee said.

On vaccines, Banerjee alleged that Modi kept Rs 35,000 crore for Covid vaccines and allocated funds slowly when the second Covid-19 wave hit. "We asked for Rs 3 crore, he did not give and gave us Rs 2 crore in six months. He gives more money to his (BJP) states and less in opposition states," Banerjee alleged.

