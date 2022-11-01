Tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee: Modi

PM Modi targets Congress, says tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee government

'No such ministry existed before the BJP came to power. Money was spent for tribal development work after the ministry was formed,' Modi said.

PTI
PTI, Jambughoda(Guj),
  • Nov 01 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 16:44 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying previous governments did not think about the all-round development of tribal areas in the country.

"The tribal development ministry was formed when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister," Modi said at Jambughoda in Gujarat's Panchmahal district after launching various development projects.

Also Read | 'Pages of history are filled with tribal valour': In Rajasthan, PM Modi's tribal outreach

"No such ministry existed before the BJP came to power. Money was spent for tribal development work after the ministry was formed,” Modi said.

"It was our government which decided that November 15 will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (tribal pride day) to honour Birsa Munda," he added.

India News
Narendra Modi
Congress
BJP
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

