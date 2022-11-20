PM targets Rahul for walking with Medha Patkar in yatra

PM Modi targets Rahul for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra

PM Modi addressing a rally at Dhoraji in the poll-bound Gujarat

PTI
PTI, Dhoraji (Gujarat),
  • Nov 20 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 15:29 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for walking with Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“A Congress leader was seen taking out a padyatra with a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades,” Modi said, addressing a rally at Dhoraji in the poll-bound state.

“Ask the Congress when it comes to demand your vote that you are taking out a padyatra by keeping your hand on the shoulders of those who were against Narmada dam. What would have happened had Narmada dam not been built,” Modi said.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh.

Of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.

