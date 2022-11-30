PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Ahmedabad covering 13 constituencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday is set to take out a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad, covering at least 13 Assembly constituencies in the city, while campaigning for the second phase of the election which will be held on December 5.

According to BJP, Modi will start his rally from Naroda Gam and Naroda Patiya, falling under the Naroda Assembly constituency. Naroda Patiya and Naroda Gam are also the locality where rioting had taken place on February 28, 2002.

Also Read — Gujarat Polls: Despite 2017 setback, BJP could woo Saurashtra this year

BJP released a list of 35 locations where the Prime Minister will be visiting by road. It will start from Naroda Gam at 3 pm and end in Chandkheda by 6:25 pm.

The road show, stretched across 40 km, will pass through Naroda, Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati and Gandhinagar South.

BJP leaders said that the PM will be garlanding statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Naroda Gam, Thakkarbapanagar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Subhash Chandra Bose in different locations along the way.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister will be addressing public rallies at Kalol, Panchmahal district, Bodeli in Chhota Udepur and at Himatnagar in Sabarkantha district.