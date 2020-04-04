PM Modi to hold video interaction with political leaders on April 8 on COVID-19

As the political slugfest kicks in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will hold an interaction with floor leaders of political parties through video conferencing on COVID-19.

All political parties, who have at least five members put together in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha can participate in this discussion on April 8, which will be the first video conference meeting of the Prime Minister with politicians in the country.

The Prime Minister had earlier addressed people thrice through video messages, first giving a stay indoors call for a day, then announcing a 21-day lockdown and finally on Friday asking people switch all lights for nine minutes and light a candle in the balcony or outside their day on this Sunday to spread the spirit of positivity and togetherness.

The Prime Minister’s video conference meeting with political leaders will be taking place when two weeks of the 21 lockdown announced by the Prime Minister on March 24 would have already been completed.

In the meeting that will take a comprehensive view of all COVID-19 related issues, the Prime Minister is likely to urge leaders of political parties in Parliament to put up a united national face in the wake of this international calamity.

Making the announcement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has merely said that the video conference pertains to COVID-19 related issues. Since floor leaders of political parties in both Houses of Parliament, have been involved, there is also a buzz whether the government would like to call in a short session to Parliament to take a unified political call on fighting the COVID-19 menace but there is no confirmation of this.