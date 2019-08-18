PM Modi to inaugurate 36 swanky flats for MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate swanky eco-friendly flats for Lok Sabha members on Monday.

The 36 flats in the North Avenue locality have been built using fly-ash and waste bricks from demolition of the old buildings

The new flats have four bedrooms, offices for the MP, underground parking spaces and are centrally air-conditioned. In addition, the flats have elevators that connect the basement parking, the ground floor office and living spaces with the first-floor bedrooms.

Each flat has rainwater harvesting pits, are earthquake resistant and adhere to green building norms specified by the government.

Around 400 flats on North Avenue and South Avenue are likely to be rebuilt along the lines of the 36 flats that have been rebuilt after being demolished in 2017.

In order to reduce power bill, solar panels have been installed at the rooftops. Flats are also equipped with sensors lights which will automatically switch on and off as one enters or moves out.

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Duplex Flats at North Avenue on Monday," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an advisory to all members.

The Central Public Works Department has built the 36 flats at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The CPWD plans to demolish the flats for Parliamentarians on the North and South Avenues in a phased manner and build new structures with modern amenities.