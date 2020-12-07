PM Modi transformed political sphere which jolted those who considered politics dynastic property: Naqvi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a revolutionary change in India's political sphere, and this transformation has jolted those who considered politics their "dynastic property", Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

While inaugurating various projects in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, the minority affairs minister said now a politician's identity cannot remain dependent on a "family cradle" and only his diligence and hardwork can establish him in the field of politics.

He said now politics is not about "khandaani zamindari" (family fiefdom), but about serving people.

Prime Minister Modi has brought a revolutionary and far-reaching change in India's political sphere, Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

This revolutionary change has jolted those who considered politics their "dynastic property", he said.

The legacy of "champions of dynasty" is shrinking due to this revolutionary change in the political work culture, he said, in an apparent swipe at the Congress' Nehru-Gandhi family.

This significant change in politics has been realising the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Ram Manohar Lohia, Naqvi said.

The Modi government has made every section of society an equal partner of progress with the commitment to "reform, perform and transform", he said.

The government is dedicated to the welfare of villages, farmers, youths, poor and downtrodden, Naqvi said.

He said that each and every scheme of the Modi government is focussed on empowerment of the most needy in society.

Be it farmers, youths, soldiers, women, the Centre has been working with complete honesty for socio-economic and educational empowerment of every section of society, he said.

Naqvi said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Gujarat to Assam, people of the country have wholeheartedly extended their support to the revolutionary change in the political work culture initiated by the prime minister.

Be it election of the Leh Hill Development Council or Hyderabad Municipal polls, the BJP’s stupendous performance is a clear manifestation of the people's overwhelming support to Modi's commitment to development and good governance, Naqvi said.

The prime minister has led the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic from the front and turned a disaster into an opportunity to make India "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant), Naqvi said.

In Rampur, Naqvi inaugurated the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Park at Zila Karagar; Maulana Imtiyaj Arshi Khan Gate near the Raza Inter College; unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated inside the Gandhi Samadhi; inaugurated the Sahibzada Colonel Yunus Ali Khan Gate and the Major Abdul Rafe Khan Gate near the Gandhi Samadhi and also inaugurated the Atal Park in Panvadiya.