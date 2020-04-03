PM Modi trying to turn coronavirus pandemic into political event: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday alleged that instead of working on a plan to revive the economy and fix the lacunes in the healthcare sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to turn the coronavirus pandemic into a "political event".

Hitting out at Modi who urged people to light lamps, candles or mobile phone torches at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus, the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha said the prime minister should stop doing politics over the issue.

"Instead of working on a plan to revive the economy and fix the lacunes in health sector, the prime minister is trying to divert the attention of the people from these gaps. What purpose will lighting a lamp serve when people are losing jobs and starving. Such diversionary tactics won't work," Chowdhury said in a video message shared with journalists.

He said Modi and his party BJP are trying to turn the pandemic into a "political event".

"I will neither switch off my lights nor will switch on my mobile phone flash. I don't believe in such absurd things. Will clanging utensils and switching on cell phone torches solve all the problems?" the Congress leader questioned.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declined to comment on the prime minister's appeal and said it is for the people to decide.

"I don't want to comment on it. If someone is willing to do it let him do and if somebody don't want to do it, so be it. It's individual choice," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

However, her party MP Mohua Moitra slammed Modi and said the Centre should rather announce assistance for workers in the unorganised sector.

"Turn out lights & come on balconies? GET REAL MR. MODI! Give India fiscal pkg worth 8-10pc of GDP Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown- laws exist permitting this Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news," Moitra said in a tweet.