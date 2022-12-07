PM urges parties to make Winter Session more productive

PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make Winter Session more productive

The Prime Minister urged all political parties to give first time MPs a chance to participate in debates for their bright future

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 07 2022, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 12:12 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to the media prior to the start of the opening of the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make Parliament's Winter Session more productive.

Speaking to media ahead of the session's start, he said parliamentarians, including from the opposition, have told him that disruption and adjournment in Parliament is not good and this also denies younger MPs an opportunity to learn.

Parliament Live | PM Modi congratulates Dhankhar officiating as Chairman of Rajya Sabha today

The Prime Minister urged all political parties to give first time MPs a chance to participate in debates for their bright future and also for preparing the next generation in democracy.

He also said that India hosting the G20 summit, which will be held next year, is not merely a diplomatic event but also a chance to showcase the country's capabilities before the world.

The prime minister said he had a cordial discussion with leaders of different parties recently at an all-party meeting on G20 and expressed hope that it will be reflected in Parliament as well.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Winter Session
G20 summit

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

 