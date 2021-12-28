PM Modi uses I-T raid on Kanpur trader to target rivals, says previous regimes 'wasted time'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought to put his rivals on the mat by seeking to connect them with the recent I-T raid on a perfume trader at Kanpur in which Rs 284 cash was allegedly recovered as he appealed to the people to give another chance to the BJP in the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Metro Rail at Kanpur, the prime minister said that the previous regimes never took any interest in the development of the state and 'wasted' precious time and resources.

"Unke bhrastchar ka itra uttar pradesh mein faila tha woh bahar aa gaya hai...noton ka pahar hi unki uplabdhi hai" (the perfume of their corruption in UP has come out...the mountain of notes is their only achievement), Modi said, apparently referring to the I-T raid.

"The previous regimes only looted the public money. Whenever they came to power they only thought about filling their own coffers," he added.

The prime minister listed the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre and the BJP government in the state and said that UP was poised to to rid itself of the stigma of 'backward state' under the 'double engine' government.

Modi also invoked the famous Hanuman Temple at Panki in Kanpur and said that the people of the town had been blessed as they now could travel by Metro Rail. He also referred to one of the iconic sweet shop in the town 'Thaggu ke Laddoo' to strike an emotional chord with the people.

He heaped praise on UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for improving the law and order situation in the state and said that it had encouraged flow of investment in the state.

Earlier the prime minister attended the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) and asked the students to "choose challenges instead of comfort". "Many will tell you about shortcut, but don't choose comfort - choose challenge," he added.

Stating that the 21st century was technology driven, Modi exhorted the students of the IIT to use their training and skill to make a mark in the world and make India self-reliant.

The prime minister also launched the blockchain driven system to deliver educational degrees. Modi told the students not to ignore 'human values' while making innovations.

The PM's rally at Kanpur came under attack from the opposition parties, which accused the UP government of misusing state machinery to ferry the crowd for the meeting. The district administration of Kanpur had asked different government departments to bring people at the rally.

