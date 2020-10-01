PM Modi, VP Naidu greet President Kovind on birthday

PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu greet President Kovind on birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2020, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 13:56 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday. Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind turned 75 on Thursday, with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others wishing him good health and long life on his birthday.

Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

“I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” the Vice President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the President.

“Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Ram Nath Kovind
Venkaiah naidu

What's Brewing

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

 